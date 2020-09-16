HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S Planar USB-C gaming headset just hit a new low of $260

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset for $259.99 shipped. Down from $330, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These high-end headphones offer 100mm Planar drivers that deliver a more premium experience when gaming. There’s 3D audio with head tracking also in tow, making for a more immersive setup. The USB-C hookup here means it’ll work with new and old computers alike, and even function with Switch and more. Should you need a 3.5mm connection, that’s also available. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

More of an Xbox gamer? The SteelSeries Arctis 9X offers native wireless integration with both Microsoft’s current and next-generation gaming consoles, delivering a well-rounded experience. We went hands-on with this $200 headset and found it to be a compelling option for those in the Xbox ecosystem.

Oh, and did you see HP just launched their new OMEN gaming lineup? You’ll find monitors, headsets, peripherals, and much more there. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to see everything HP just dropped.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!