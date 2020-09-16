HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S Planar USB-C gaming headset just hit a new low of $260

- Sep. 16th 2020 1:50 pm ET

Get this deal
$330 $260
0

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset for $259.99 shipped. Down from $330, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These high-end headphones offer 100mm Planar drivers that deliver a more premium experience when gaming. There’s 3D audio with head tracking also in tow, making for a more immersive setup. The USB-C hookup here means it’ll work with new and old computers alike, and even function with Switch and more. Should you need a 3.5mm connection, that’s also available. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

More of an Xbox gamer? The SteelSeries Arctis 9X offers native wireless integration with both Microsoft’s current and next-generation gaming consoles, delivering a well-rounded experience. We went hands-on with this $200 headset and found it to be a compelling option for those in the Xbox ecosystem.

Oh, and did you see HP just launched their new OMEN gaming lineup? You’ll find monitors, headsets, peripherals, and much more there. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to see everything HP just dropped.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$330 $260
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals HyperX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide