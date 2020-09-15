As 2020 makes history by being one of the strangest years in modern times, HP has kept its ear to the ground and is attempting to adapt with the times. Folks cooped up at home are on the hunt for entertainment, a void that many have filled with video games. This makes now an ideal time to innovate in the space, and that’s precisely what the latest HP gaming accessories set out to do. New monitors, gaming headsets, and peripherals are on the way. Continue reading to learn more about them.

An abundance of new HP gaming accessories are on the way

Today’s HP unveiling showcases a variety of accessories that will help gamers embrace a wire-free setup. Leading the charge is OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset. It boasts lag-free audio, USB-C charging, and 30-hour battery life.

Following a similar trend is the debut of both the OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse and Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard. You’ll also find lag-free wireless capabilities alongside a USB-C port for a consistent charging experience. Battery life lasts 180 hours on the Vector Wireless Mouse and 75 hours on HP’s OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard.

‘HP continues to break new ground with the expansion of our world-class OMEN ecosystem to enhance gaming experiences with wireless freedom with wired performance into our portfolio with zero compromise,’ said Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc.

Monitors also make the cut, with models X24i and X24ih having made their way into the pipeline. These are aimed at entry-level players, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. Both measure 23.8 inches, top out at a resolution of 1080p, and wield 350 nits of brightness. Its OMEN 30L Desktop is also receiving NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Pricing and availability

Product announced today will join the rest of the OMEN lineup over the next few months. Pricing will start at $79.99 with retailers including the likes of Best Buy, Target, and more. Exact release dates were not offered, but its monitors appear to be leading the pack with rollout beginning sometime in October.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, now is a great time to be in the gaming space. Next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles are just around the corner, and now an abundance of HP gaming accessories have been announced for both PC and console enthusiasts. It’s great to see the HP roll with modern challenges, and also that gamers will soon have upgrades available to adorn whatever their setup may be.

