Newegg is currently offering Intel’s Core i7-10700K 8-core CPU bundled with the GIGABYTE Z490 Vision G Motherboard on sale for $549.98 shipped. Upgrade to the Intel Core i9-10850K with the GIGABYTE Z490 Vision G on sale at $636.84 shipped. Both bundles include the Marvel’s Avengers Gaming Bundle Master Key, which is an additional $60 value. Today’s deal saves you up to $110 in total value given the bundle discount plus the additional game and offers one of the first price drops on Intel’s latest 10th generation i7 or i9 processor. Both of these processors will be fantastic options for your next gaming or editing rig, depending on what you need. The i9 is really geared toward content creation, like video or photo editing, streaming, or 3D rendering, while the i7 is perfect for gaming and light work on the aforementioned tasks. GIGABYTE’s motherboard delivers 2.5Gb Ethernet, 10 total USB ports, with a mixture of 2.0, 3.2, and Type-C, and much more. Rated 4.4+ stars at Amazon.

If you’re on a tighter budget, but still want to get into gaming, check out AMD’s lineup of processors. Personally, I run the Ryzen 5 3600 6-core CPU in my gaming desktop and love it. You can get one for $175 at Amazon, making it great for those who don’t have hundreds to spend. Pick up the ASUS TUF Gaming B550-PLUS motherboard at $170 and you’re only $345 into everything with both a processor and CPU. This delivers a similar bundle to what you’ll find above, though both the processor and motherboard will be slightly lower-end and offer a bit less power when compared to Intel’s i7 or i9 sale bundles offer above.

Looking for an all-in-one solution? Well, NZXT’s Starter PC lineup is priced a bit higher than the deals above but delivers a ready-to-play solution right to your door. Beginning at $699, these computers offer full gaming solutions with no building, tuning, or tweaking required. Be sure to give our announcement coverage a look if you’re wanting to dive into PC gaming without buying individual parts.

Intel Core i7-10700K 8-Core CPU features:

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Socket type LGA 1200

Up to 5.1 GHz unlocked

Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards

Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 support

Intel Optane Memory support

