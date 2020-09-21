Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $17 (Save 42%), more

- Sep. 21st 2020 10:36 am ET

ESR_Authorized via Amazon is currently offering its 3-in-1 15W Qi Wireless Charging Station for $17.29 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CHARGERBK31 at checkout. Down from its usual $29 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Alongside a 5W charging spot for earbuds and a dedicated slot for the wearable, you’ll find 10W Qi charging pad that can also dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 120 customers.

Designed to charge 3 devices at once. Compatible with Apple Watch (all series), AirPods 2/AirPods Pro, iPhone, Samsung, and any other Qi-enabled devices. NOTE: Apple Watch charging cable not included. Please ensure your AirPods case supports wireless charging.

Magnetic connectors allow you to combine the stand & dock into one wireless charging hub, or use them separately for when you’re on-the-go. The charging dock hides your Apple Watch charging cable inside. Provides an ideal platform for the Apple Watch’s alarm clock function.

