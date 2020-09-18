HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset sees 40% price cut at Amazon to $30

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $29.88 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 40%, is the lowest we’ve seen since February, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Delivering a wired form-factor for personalized audio in your gaming setup, HyperX’s Cloud Stinger features a pair of 50mm drivers for stereo sound. A swiveling microphone is built-in, as well as memory foam earpads for comfort through extended gaming sessions. It’s compatible with everything from PC to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch thanks to a 3.5mm jack. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Complete your battlestation upgrade by using your savings to score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. Adding this to your setup makes for a great way to store your headset when it’s not in use. It adheres to the bottom of your desk, saving valuable space on your workstation.

We also just took a hands-on look at the new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for Xbox, which delivers the brand’s latest wireless gaming experience. And then be sure to go check out these deals we have on HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S Planar headset at $260, as well as the SteelSeries Arctis 7 for $125.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset features:

HyperX Cloud Stinger is the ideal headset for gamers looking for lightweight comfort, superior sound quality and added convenience. At just 275 grams, it’s comfortable on your neck and its ear cups rotate in a 90-degree angle for a better fit. HyperX signature memory foam also provides ultimate comfort around the ears for prolonged gaming sessions.

