Arlo’s 2-camera Pro HomeKit System is now down to $159 (Refurb, Orig. $420)

Today only, Adorama is currently offering the Arlo Pro 2-Camera HomeKit Security System for $159 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $420, we’ve more recently been tracking refurbished listing at $200 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 62% and marking a new all-time low. Each of the two included cameras here deliver 720p recordings with water-resistant designs for monitoring package deliveries and more. On top of free 7-day cloud DVR, you’ll also enjoy HomeKit integration alongside a hardwired base station that ensures your Wi-Fi won’t be congested by the cameras’ video feeds. Includes a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

If the outdoor-ready design or HomeKit support isn’t a must for you, going with the best-selling Wyze Cam at $26 is an easy recommendation. You’ll be able to integrate these cameras into an Alexa or Assistant setup, and the lower price tag ensures you can make out for less than the lead deal even when picking up more than one. Over 64,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Earlier today, we spotted a series of Z-Wave discounts starting at $30 on top of the ongoing sale on Anker’s HomeKit camera. You’ll find plenty more where those came from in our smart home guide, alongside all of the details on Wyze’s latest releases.

Arlo Pro HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro wire-free security cameras let you watch over what you love from every angle, indoors and out, day and night. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

