Rare Amazon price drop puts Technivorm’s KBG Coffee Maker at $263 (Reg. $309)

Amazon is now offering the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG 10-Cup Coffee Maker (59616) in polished silver for $263 shipped. Regularly $309 direct and at Amazon, today’s offer is $46 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model still fetches $309 at Home Depot as well. Made from phthalate-free plastics, stainless steel, and aluminum, “Moccamasters last a lifetime” and ship with a 5-year warranty. The pump-free coffee maker can fill its 40-ounce pot in 4- to 6-minutes while the “9-hole outlet arm pulses water at 196- to 205-degrees over your coffee [to ensure] even extraction and a smooth flavorful cup.” The hot plate also has two temperature settings as well: 175- or 185-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers, it is one of our favorite options out there. More details below.

If you don’t take your morning brew serious enough to drop $260+ on a coffee maker, take a look at the KRUPS 14-Cup Programmable at $70 instead. It carries stellar ratings, has an even larger 14-cup carafe, and a permanent gold tone filter. Or just stick with your easy single-serve and score a basic Mr. Coffee model to pull out when you have guests and family over.

We also still have an all-time low on Amazon’s Espresso Machine as well as Bodum’s IBIS electric kettle for your pour over needs. But be sure to check out the latest Instant Pot brewer, this coffee feature for more brewing ideas, and our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Perfect Coffee Every Time: This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction

Easy to Use: The Moccamaster brews a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch

Quiet and Safe: The Moccamaster KBG quietly brews your coffee and automatically turns off after 100 minutes

Quality Materials: Moccamasters last a lifetime. We use BPA/BPS/BPF and Phthalate free plastics and durable stainless steel and aluminum

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!