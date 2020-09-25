All of Friday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. This time around, we are heading into the weekend with some intelligent gallery apps, freebie icon packs, monster orchestras, mysterious narrative experiences, point-and-click adventures, and much more. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include apps like Lucid Dream Adventure 2, Ai. Gallery, Dead Synchronicity: TCT, My Singing Monsters Composer, Belly Fix – 12 days PRO, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by the Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB at a new Amazon all-time low of $649 ($350 off), which now sits alongside ongoing offers on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. While Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 is still on sale, this morning we spotted TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch at over $50 off as well. Those offers join this deal on the Galaxy Tab A and today’s fresh new price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex at $150 off. But be sure to take a look at our Tested review for Anker’s new Android PowerCore Play 6K controller, and then head over to this morning’s roundup for all of Android accessory and charging needs.

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario 3D All-Stars $52, Mafia Definitive $36.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Lucid Dream Adventure 2:

Second chapter of Lucid Dream Adventure continues fable history of Lucy, little girl confined to a wheelchair. This adventure game is full of riddles and rebus. Discover the secret of Oneiromancer and free Lucy’s mother from her pain. This story will tell you if you are good at hidden object games, escape room and creepy games. This thriller is great storyline games for adult, as well as game for girls and games for boys (it’s not only games for kids). Start your expedition and new level of Lucid Dream Adventure. Gloomy dream is waiting for you!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!