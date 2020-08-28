elago has long been known for its fun accessories that take various Apple products to the next level. Over the years, we’ve seen a variety of retro-inspired Apple Watch stands, AirPods cases, and more. Today, elago is back with a new product designed for Apple TV remotes. Continuing its theme of accessories that bring vintage vibes to your setup, these new cases for Apple TV remotes are made to look like SNES controllers and come in a variety of bright colors. Full details, pricing, and more can be found below.

elago intros retro-inspired Apple TV cases

As with just about everything elago makes, this product is centered around a silicone design that slips over your existing piece of technology. With today’s release, that amounts to a thin case for your Apple TV remote.

On one side you’ll find an open-faced design that allows for access to the trackpad, volume and playback controls, and the menu button. But flipping it over reveals the real prize.

Wrapped in your choice of five different colors, the backside reveals a blend of NES and SNES controller stylings with a D-Pad, menu buttons, and colorful action buttons. Of course, there’s no functionality here, as it’s just for looks.

More on elago’s R4 Apple TV remote case:

ELAGO IS BRINGING SOMETHING new to the Apple TV remote cases! Introducing the new R4 case – inspired by the CLASSIC CONSOLE CONTROLLER.

NOT ONLY DOES THIS case turn heads, but it also offers GREAT PROTECTION FROM EVERYDAY USE. PREMIUM SILICONE PROTECTS YOUR Apple TV remote from DUST, DIRT, DROPS, AND OILS FROM EVERYDAY USE.

HAVE COMPLETE ACCESS TO all functions of the remote. EXPERIENCE FLAWLESS USE WITH protection that gives you PEACE OF MIND.

Pricing and Availability

The new elago R4 Apple TV remote case is available in a selection of five colors for $15. You can choose from black, gray, blue, red, and sky blue. elago’s Amazon storefront is shipping all colors now with the usual Prime membership requirements for free delivery.

9to5Toys’ Take

elago has done it again. It’s always fun to see what kind of creative accessories they can come up with while just skirting by any copyright infringement. Of course, there’s no real added functionality here. But if you’re an avid gamer with an Apple TV, this is a pretty sweet accessory to add to your setup. Kudos to elago for continuing to think outside the box and bring some extra style to everyday life.

