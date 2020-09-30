All of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. From music and production apps to drawing and productivity suites, you’ll find all of today’s best in the list down below. Highlights include titles like WaveStorm, Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize, Draw Pad Pro, Daily Stocks Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Draw Pad Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for Insta & SC: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sticky Notes Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animated 3D Knots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WaveStorm: $8 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TrekRight: Camino Francés: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pencil Planner & Draw Calendar: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AutoPad — Ambient Pad Loops: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on WaveStorm :

WaveStorm is a powerful wavetable synth with a wavetable creator and editor add-on, like no other, that has endless possibilities for sound design. Submerge into the depths of sound and discover what’s possible with this synth. 25 exclusive presets added for the wavetable bundle add on.

