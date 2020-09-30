Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $45, Nioh Complete $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering digital copies of Ghost of Tsushima for $44.99 via PSN. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on Amazon, today’s offer is the first really notable discount we have tracked on the gorgeous open-world ninja samurai game. Set in the 13th century during the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island, players must explore vast countrysides and ancient landmarks while fending off the imposing threat with various weapons types, stealth, and more. You can learn more about the experience and its FREE Legends multiplayer raid mode in our previous coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Nioh Complete, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, Metal Gear Solid: Definitive, Batman: Arkham Collection, Monster Hunter Rise pre-orders, and much more.

