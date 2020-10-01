It’s Thursday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android app deals. We are starting to see some notable early discount options for the brand new Pixel 5 today, but it’s now time to look at some discounted apps and games for it. We are traveling around the world, learning new languages, hack n’ slashing our way through dungeons, cultivating our own farms, and much more. Highlights include titles like 80 Days, Juicy Realm, HARVEST MOON, Hack, Slash, Loot, Despotism 3k, Battle Chasers Nightwar, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a series of early discount possibilities on the brand new Google flagship Pixel 5. You can read all about the new device right here, but be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the OnePlus 7T as well. Wearable price drops continue into today with Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 and TicWatch’s Pro 3 Smartwatch, but we also spotted a solid offer on Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch this morning alongside a wealth of timepieces from Citizen, Timex, and others starting from $20.50. Yesterday’s Google Home Mini deal is still live, but you’ll also want to dig into today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for charging gear deals. And then go score yourself a $10 Prime Day coupon ahead of this month’s massive sale event.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 80 Days:

1872, with a steampunk twist. Phileas Fogg has wagered he can circumnavigate the world in just eighty days. Choose your own route around a 3D globe, travelling by airship, submarine, mechanical camel, steam-train and more, racing other players and a clock that never stops in TIME Magazine’s #1 Game of the Year 2014. Featuring stunning art by Jaume Illustration, a half-million word script by Meg Jayanth, original music by Laurence Chapman, and built using the same inklewriter engine that powers our critically-acclaimed Sorcery! series, 80 DAYS is an interactive adventure created by your choices, on the fly, and is different every time you play.

