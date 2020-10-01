Amazon offers $10 Prime Day coupon when you use its small business store

Prime Day coupons keep popping up ahead of this month’s big 2-day shopping event and we’re getting another one today. Amazon is offering a $10 coupon for Prime Day when you spend $10 on its small business shop by October 12. The coupon will be automatically added to your account and will be ready to use on either day of Amazon’s 48-hour event. Like the Whole Foods and 4-star coupons we told you about in the last week, this is an easy way to add some credits to your account before Prime Day rolls around. Full terms and conditions, along with eligible shops, can be found on this page.

Now that we officially know when Prime Day is happening, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare. You’ll want to figure out all the ways to score quick credits and make sure that your account is all lined up. Check out our coverage of what deals we’re expecting over the course of the 2-day event for more details on this promotion.

Terms and Conditions:

Prime members: Purchase $10 of select small business products between September 28, 2020 and October 12, 2020 and earn a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. Exclusions apply. You’ll get $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day, starting October 13, 2020 at 12:00am (PT). Limit one per customer. See all terms and conditions below.

