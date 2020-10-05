All of Monday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Amazon has begun to unleash its holiday gift guides as all-time lows strike the Pixel Stand charger and Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7/+, but for now it’s time for the day’s most notable price drops on apps and games. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles like GET HER BACK, Age of Civilizations Americas, EQQO, Marble Age, Ashworld, Pocket Note Pro, X Launcher Pro, and many more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets from $638. But we also spotted Google’s 10W Pixel Stand charger at a new Amazon all-time low today which will work nice with some of our ongoing handset offers including the new Google flagship Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4 XL, and the OnePlus 7T. While you can score up to 26% off Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSDs today, we also have a fresh new Amazon Anker sale with charging gear and USB-C hubs from $12.50 alongside today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on GET HER BACK:

GET HER BACK is an epic that changes the way of traditional platformers and brings you a unique action platformer experience while preserving the old arcade and retro flavours, that will satisfy the metal of every hardcore gamer. In one line, kill the king and GET HER BACK. Story starts when… HERO and FLORA are on a romantic boat date, today Hero has decided to propose his love Flora, But the boat slowly sailed into some mysterious waters, and here they encountered “CREATUA” the King of Creature Island. Creatua abducted Flora!

