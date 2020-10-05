Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, Mario Odyssey $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, it is rare to see this stellar open-world experience fall below $50, so jump in now if you still haven’t grabbed a copy yet. The last time we saw it any lower than this on Amazon was for a single day during the 2019 Black Friday craze. Nintendo is already hard at work on the Breath of the Wild sequel (check out the brief teaser right here) and it just unveiled a spin-of prequel of sorts with Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity as well. But there are a series of notable and rare first-party Switch games on sale today including Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more. Also below, you’ll find deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, DAEMON X MACHINA, Mafia II Definitive Edition, and much more.

