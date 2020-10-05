Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, Mario Odyssey $45, more

- Oct. 5th 2020 9:41 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, it is rare to see this stellar open-world experience fall below $50, so jump in now if you still haven’t grabbed a copy yet. The last time we saw it any lower than this on Amazon was for a single day during the 2019 Black Friday craze. Nintendo is already hard at work on the Breath of the Wild sequel (check out the brief teaser right here) and it just unveiled a spin-of prequel of sorts with Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity as well. But there are a series of notable and rare first-party Switch games on sale today including Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more. Also below, you’ll find deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, DAEMON X MACHINA, Mafia II Definitive Edition, and much more. 

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?

Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game

Apex Legends gains cross-play October 6, no cross-progression “yet”

October PlayStation Plus freebies inbound: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr

Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion hits next month with classic Legendaries

FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update on the way: Recipes, costumes, more

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive now up for pre-order at $220

Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard