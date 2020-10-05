Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, Mario Odyssey $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, it is rare to see this stellar open-world experience fall below $50, so jump in now if you still haven’t grabbed a copy yet. The last time we saw it any lower than this on Amazon was for a single day during the 2019 Black Friday craze. Nintendo is already hard at work on the Breath of the Wild sequel (check out the brief teaser right here) and it just unveiled a spin-of prequel of sorts with Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity as well. But there are a series of notable and rare first-party Switch games on sale today including Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more. Also below, you’ll find deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, DAEMON X MACHINA, Mafia II Definitive Edition, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New PSN sale, over 300 titles from just $2
- New Switch digital game sale from $2
- Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- Nintendo SEGA eShop sale from $6
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- BioShock: The Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Cthulhu $20 (Reg. $40)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe remake $25 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Deep Sea Xbox Game Discounts up to 67% off
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Windjammers $6 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $24 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe $72 (Reg. $90)
- With Game Pass for PC-only
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
