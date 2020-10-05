Contigo Steel Chill Bottle + lifetime warranty hits 2020 Amazon low at $9.50

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Autospout Ashland Chill Water Bottle for $9.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $20, this one has sold for between $10.50 and $16 this year with today’s offer being a new 2020 Amazon low. Alongside the included lifetime warranty, you’re looking at a stainless steel, vacuum-insulated water bottle that can keep your drinks at temperature for up to 12 hours. Features include one-handed drinking, a pop-up straw, leak-proof lid, and is a “perfect fit” for most car cup holders. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can also still find the 24-ounce variant on sale for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon as well, but for something even more affordable check out the Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle. It comes in at $9 Prime shipped with an even larger capacity at 32-ounce. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 14,000 and makes for a great alternative if you don’t mind forgoing the steel build on the Contigo options.

If it’s a new gym water bottle you’re after today, be sure to also check out our latest workout deals. We have some notable at-home workout equipment offers still live and be sure to check out the new Amazfit Band 5. Over in our Apple guide you’ll find deals on some of its latest releases as well as Apple Watch Series 5 and more.

More on the Contigo Steel Autospout Ashland Bottle:

For the long haul: Drinks stay cold up to 12 hours with Thermalock Vacuum Insulation

Lend a hand: Easy one handed drinking

Eyes up: Keep your eyes on the task at hand with the convenient pop up straw on this autospout lid

Cleaner drinking: Protective spout cover keeps out gross dirt and germs

Seal it in: Leak proof lid (when closed) for on the go convenience

