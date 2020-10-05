Today NVIDIA is launching a more affordable version of its Jetson Nano microcomputer. This time around, there’s still the same emphasis on helping tinkerers experiment with AI and machine learning, but now there’s now a more affordable price tag attached to get even more developers interested. Head below for all of the details.

NVIDIA debuts more affordable Jetson Nano 2GB

After originally being announced in 2019, NVIDIA is debuting its latest version of miniature computer today. The newest Jetson Nano delivers the same compact design that we’ve seen in the past, but some alterations to bring the price down to an even more affordable entry point. When it first launched, the kit entered at $99, but now NVIDIA is looking to open its machine learning kit up to even more developers.

The NVIDIA Jetson Nano lineup enters as a similar device to the incredibly popular Raspberry Pi. Both sport miniature designs that are ideal for tinkerers and developers to create their own projects. But where NVIDIA oversteps the reach of what even the most power Raspberry Pi can accomplish is an emphasis on AI. The new 2GB variant of NVIDIA Jetson Nano steps down from the original 4GB model, but still packs a punch otherwise.

Just like the original, still comes outfitted with a 64-bit quad-core ARM A57 processor that’s clocked at 1.43GHz. NVIDIA then pairs the Jetson Nano with one of its 128-core Maxwell GPU as well as 2GB of DDR4 RAM. Ports are also plentiful for a device this size, with the single-board computer sporting a microSD card slot alongside USB 3.0, a pair of two USB 2.0 ports. That’s on top of the additional of USB-C for power, as well as microUSB, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI. And then on the developer end of things, there’s a 40-pin GPIO connector and CSI-2 Camera connector that’ll work with the Raspberry Pi Camera.

NVIDIA backs its Jetson Nano with a suite of tools to help achieve its goal of helping with machine learning research. The Linux-based machine runs CUDA-X software and comes decked out with some resources that help you get started with AI development.

Now available for pre-order

The new Jetson Nano 2GB is now available for pre-order direct from NVIDIA. It launches with a $59 price tag that undercuts the original model and is now available for pre-order. So for $40 less, you’re looking at half the RAM, which is a great trade-off for those just getting started with machine learning. Shipping is slated to begin later in the month.

9to5Toys’ Take

As somehow who’s played around with NVIDIA’s standard Jetson machines in the past, the new Nano 2GB is looking like an extremely compelling option for those looking to get started with machine learning. Aside from its specs, the fact that NVIDIA is selling this for $59 should make it a big hit and provides a lot of value at the price point.

