Hands-free steel trash cans from $20 for today only (Up to $80 off)

- Oct. 6th 2020 4:56 pm ET

$20+
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on Insignia stainless steel automatic trash cans with prices starting from $20. One standout is the 13-gallon Insignia Automatic Trash Can for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $75, today’s offer is $20 or nearly 30% in savings and the lowest total we can find. While it might not carry the well-known simplehuman branding, it will provide a very similar product for a fraction of the $200 price tag. Reducing contact with germs, the Insignia trash automatically opens and closes (manual mode available as well) when it detects your hands and features that “timeless stainless steel look.” The 13.2-gallon capacity is great for high-traffic areas or the kitchen with a liner ring to hold the bag in place, plus an LED indicator for battery level (require two, not-included D batteries), and more. Ratings are positive but thin on these cans, but Insignia makes loads of highly-rated home goods. Be sure to head below for additional trash can deals from $20.

Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the 3-, 8-, and 18-gallon variants starting from just $20. While the smaller option might not work in the kitchen, it is great for the bathroom or bedside, and the largest model is up to $80 off. Browse through all of today’s options right here.

As we mentioned above, you will need a pair of D batteries to get these things up and running. Fortunately just a fraction of your savings will get the job done. The AmazonBasics D Cell 1.5 Volt Everyday Alkaline Batteries start at just $6.50 Prime shipped and carry stellar ratings from nearly 30,000 customers.

We also have coffee makers from $30, today’s Chicago bakeware Gold Bo, and Crock-Pot’s 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker on sale as well. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Insignia Automatic Trash Can:

You might not realize how full your hands are until you need a free one. Using infrared motion sensing technology, the Insignia NS-ATC13SS1 13 Gal. Automatic Trash Can detects your hand to open and close automatically, saving you time and reducing your contact with germs. Its large 13-gallon size is perfect for high-traffic areas, and its timeless stainless steel look is looks great anywhere. A handy liner ring keeps the bag from collapsing down into the can. The trash can’s cordless design means you can place it wherever you need it. Finally, an LED indicator lets you know when the battery power is low, meaning this trash can will be ready the next time you need a free hand.

$20+
