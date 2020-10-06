Save 33% on RAVPower’s 252.7Wh Portable Power Station at a new low of $188

- Oct. 6th 2020 12:04 pm ET

0

RAVPower is currently offering its 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $187.99 shipped when code POWER187 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $42, and marks a new all-time low. RAVPower’s power station delivers 252.7Wh of energy for refueling devices on-the-go, powering appliances while camping, and more. On top of its pair of AC outlets, you can also count on three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 60W USB-C output. There’s also a solar panel input and DC outlet to complete the package alongside a carrying handle. Over 460 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more. 

If you’re just searching for a way to take an AC outlet on the go, this RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank might just be a solid solution at $78. You’ll ditch the more capable battery from the lead deal, while saving some extra cash. On top of an AC outlet, you’ll also benefit from a 30W USB-C PD port and more.

Or just swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more ways to supplement your arsenal of charging gear. Then go shop all of the fresh Anker discounts we spotted to kickoff the week as well as the iPhone and Android accessories in today’s Gold Box from $28.

RAVPower 252.7Wh Portable Power Station features:

Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips. Colossal battery capacity, 252. 7Wh/70200mAh, packed in a small size is a ready for hours of use when power outage or supporting your CPAP. Meets the power supply needs for all your PD devices, from smartphones to laptops, at top speed

