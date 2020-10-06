Save 33% on RAVPower’s 252.7Wh Portable Power Station at a new low of $188

RAVPower is currently offering its 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $187.99 shipped when code POWER187 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $42, and marks a new all-time low. RAVPower’s power station delivers 252.7Wh of energy for refueling devices on-the-go, powering appliances while camping, and more. On top of its pair of AC outlets, you can also count on three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 60W USB-C output. There’s also a solar panel input and DC outlet to complete the package alongside a carrying handle. Over 460 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re just searching for a way to take an AC outlet on the go, this RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank might just be a solid solution at $78. You’ll ditch the more capable battery from the lead deal, while saving some extra cash. On top of an AC outlet, you’ll also benefit from a 30W USB-C PD port and more.

RAVPower 252.7Wh Portable Power Station features:

Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips. Colossal battery capacity, 252. 7Wh/70200mAh, packed in a small size is a ready for hours of use when power outage or supporting your CPAP. Meets the power supply needs for all your PD devices, from smartphones to laptops, at top speed

