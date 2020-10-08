Cooler Master’s Low Profile RGB Mechanical Keyboard drops to $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master SK630 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Down from the usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks the third-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $9 of the 2020 low. This low profile gaming keyboard delivers Cherry MX switches alongside a tenkeyless design. On top of its brushed aluminum casing, there’s also a white colorway that pairs with individually backlit RGB keys to complete the battlestation-worthy look. Over 360 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

If you can live without the cleaner, low profile design, going with Cooler Master’s CK552 Gaming Keyboard at $80 is a more affordable way to upgrade your setup. This alternative brings a number pad into the mix alongside a similar Cherry MX typing experience with RGB backlighting and a corded design. Plus, a 4.5/5 star rating from over 565 customers completes the package.

Or for those looking to give their monitor an upgrade, Dell is still taking upwards of 25% off select monitors and throwing in a $100 gift card, as well. Then head over to our PC gaming guide for other discounts, as well as all the details on the latest release from NZXT.

Cooler Master RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The SK630 Mechanical Keyboard is a slim keyboard with all the signature Cooler Master features like On-the-Fly Controls and RGB backlighting – but it adds Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a clutter-free tenkeyless format. A reduced travel and actuation distance with extra-flat keycaps means you get all the precision and durability of a mechanical keyboard with the slim stylings of a minimalist chiclet keyboard. Add in a refined brushed aluminum housing and understated LED lightbars, and you have a keyboard that looks as good as it performs.

