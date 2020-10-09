Score Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases at Amazon lows of $27 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases for $26.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $40, we’ve more recently been tracking a $35 going rate with today’s offer saving you 23%, matching the Amazon all-time low, and marking the best we’ve seen since May. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Over 170 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the official Google seal of approval and going with a third-party option, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a more budget-friendly way to protect your Pixel 4. Here you won’t get quite as stylish as a case as the lead deal’s fabric design, but this option provides a bit more protection with a shock-resistance TPU material. Plus, it’s just $10 at Amazon.

While you’re outfitting your handset, don’t forget that Google’s 10W Pixel Stand charger is currently down to an Amazon low at $60, slashing 24% off the going rate. Or if you’re looking to bring home one of Google’s smartphones for yourself, we’re currently tracking Pixel 4a on sale from $300. Then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel. This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant. Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches. Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh.

