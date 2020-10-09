LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor sports HDR10, more at $399 (Reg. $500)

BuyDig is offering the LG 34-inch 1440p HDR10 UltraWide Monitor for $399 shipped with the code SAVE100 at checkout. Down from its $500 going rate direct and $497 pricing at Amazon, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. After having switch to an UltraWide monitor personally a few years back, it’s honestly something that I won’t be able to move away from at this point. The extra screen space allows you to have more applications open, and just see extra information in general. With a resolution of 3840x1440p and HDR10 capabilities, this monitor is designed to offer up high-quality and crisp images for editi photos, videos, or just being productive. You’ll find two HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and more on the back of it. Ratings are thin but positive on this specific model, and LG is well-reviewed overall.

Does your computer lack an HDMI port? Well, picking up Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub can help remedy that. It plugs into your USB-C port and delivers eight functions, one of which is 4K HDMI output. This allows you to hook up your brand new monitor for just $30, while also gaining back other features like SD support, Ethernet, and more.

On the hunt for a 16:9 monitor? Our roundup from the other day is still live with deals from $230. You’ll find multiple options available here, even going up to 4K, so this could be a fantastic option for you to check out.

LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide features:

The 34WN750-B 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync HDR IPS Monitor from LG features plenty of screen real-estate for users to work with. Measuring 34″ diagonally, it has a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution. With a display of this size, users can easily take advantage of PiP (Picture-in-Picture), PbP (Picture-by-Picture), and multi-window viewing to help improve their multitasking efficiency and capabilities. Other specs include a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and support for 16.7 million colors, which on an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, helps to deliver vivid colors and contrast. Connectivity options include HDMI and DisplayPort, and its stand supports tilt and height adjustments to best fit your viewing preference.

