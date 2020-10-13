Latest Blink smart cameras up to 40% off for Prime Day at new lows from $50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting its lineup of All-new Blink smart home security cameras starting at $49.99 shipped for Prime members. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for $149.99. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on the new releases. Sporting a refreshed design, the latest outdoor cameras from Blink deliver 2-year battery life on top of 1080p feeds and integration with Alexa. There’s also a fully weather-resistant form-factor to ensure you can place these just about anywhere on your property alongside two-way talk, night vision, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 615 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other All-new Blink deals:

All-new Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

