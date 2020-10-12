Upgrade your security setup with two Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit cams at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Arlo Pro 3 Security Cameras with HomeKit for $299.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. As a comparison, today’s deal is down $200 from the original price and a $100 price drop from the regular going rate. Arlo Pro 3 arrives with all the features you’d want in a home security camera system, including free cloud storage, HomeKit support, and stellar battery life. An integrated spotlight also ensures that you’ll be able to see the action when motion is detected. Arlo upgrades from the previous-generation models with a 4MP sensor and up to 1440p HD feeds. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider picking up Anker’s eufy 2K Indoor Cam. With HomeKit functionality, a 3MP sensor, and free cloud storage, there’s a lot to like here. Not to mention the mountable design that lets it be put just about anywhere in your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In the lead up to Prime Day 2020, there are plenty of smart home deals to go around. This includes new price drops today on Lenovo’s Smart Clock, a new sale at Home Depot on smart thermostats, and an all-time low on TP-Link wall plugs.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes 3 months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30 day cloud recordings

2K video with HDR: Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR

Color night vision: See what’s lurking with color night vision or black and white. Battery life – 3-6 months. Charge time to full (via camera) – 3.5 hours. Charge time to Full (via charger accessory)- 2.9 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!