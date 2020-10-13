Amazon has K-Cup coffee pod 100-packs from $19.50 today + Perrier deals, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 35% off K-Cup coffee pods and other beverages with deals from $6.50. This is a great chance for Prime members to stock up on coffee pods and Perrier water, among other things, at a major discount before the holidays. One standout offer here is the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Medium Roast Coffee Pods for $19.49 shipped. Regularly in the $30 range, today’s offer is more than $10 off the going rate and the best we can find. This is 100 highly-rated Columbian K-Cup-compatible coffee pods. It is described as a 100% Arabica medium body blend with a floral aroma that is compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig brewers (plus other Keurig-style brewers). Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

But be sure to browse through today’s Prime Day coffee and beverage sale for additional flavors of the Solimo coffee pods, not to mention ground coffee, and additional brands from $6.50. You’ll also want to check out the Perrier 24-packs here. They start from just over $11 shipped, are about $7 off the going rate, carry stellar ratings, and are at the lowest price we can find. Or just grab yourself a Prime Day SodaStream deal and make your own.

More on the Amazon Brand Solimo Coffee Pods:

100% Colombian coffee pods

Harvested in regions of Colombia where the coffee is renowned for its rich, mild flavor

Medium body and acidity complemented by a floral aroma for enticing depth

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

