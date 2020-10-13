Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off action figures and Funko Pop characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more. This is a great time for Prime members to capitalize on some Prime Day Funko deals with offers starting from $5. One standout is the Star Wars Rise of Skywalker D-O droid figure at $5.99 shipped. Regularly $11, today’s offer is a new 2020 Amazon low, within $1 of the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. Standing 3.75-inches tall, this is an ideal entry to any Star Wars collection. Straight from Star Wars Episode 9: Rise of the Skywalker, you’ll get the usual collector’s box here as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Prime Day Funko deals.
Prime Day Funko deals:
- Avengers Assemble Series Thor $14 (Reg. $20)
- Avengers Assemble Series Hulk $14 (Reg. $20)
- Captain America Snowman $6 (Reg. $11)
- Deluxe Star Wars Flocked Chewbacca $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Energizer Bunny $6 (Reg. $9)
- The Mandalorian Cara Dune $7 (Reg. $11)
- Avengers Endgame Iron Man $7.50 (Reg. $11)
- Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear $8 (Reg. $11)
- Wonder Woman 1984 $9 (Reg. $12)
- Overwatch Junkrat $8 (Reg. $11)
- Millennium Falcon with Han Solo $39 (Reg. $65)
- Plus many more from $5
Outside of today’s Prime Day Funko deals, you’ll also want to check out the LEGO and Sphero offers from $6, these board games from $6, and today’s Radio Flyer sale from $4. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for a closer look at all of the most notable price drops available right now.
More on the Funko D-O droid figure:
- Prime Day Funko deals: From Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker, d-o, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
- Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker fan!
- Collect and display all Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker pop! Vinyl’s!
- Funko Pop! Is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner
