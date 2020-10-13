Prime Day Funko Pop! figure deals from $5: Star Wars, Avengers, DC, more

- Oct. 13th 2020 4:43 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off action figures and Funko Pop characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more. This is a great time for Prime members to capitalize on some Prime Day Funko deals with offers starting from $5. One standout is the Star Wars Rise of Skywalker D-O droid figure at $5.99 shipped. Regularly $11, today’s offer is a new 2020 Amazon low, within $1 of the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. Standing 3.75-inches tall, this is an ideal entry to any Star Wars collection. Straight from Star Wars Episode 9: Rise of the Skywalker, you’ll get the usual collector’s box here as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Prime Day Funko deals.

Prime Day Funko deals:

Outside of today’s Prime Day Funko deals, you’ll also want to check out the LEGO and Sphero offers from $6, these board games from $6, and today’s Radio Flyer sale from $4. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for a closer look at all of the most notable price drops available right now.

More on the Funko D-O droid figure:

  • Prime Day Funko deals: From Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker, d-o, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker fan!
  • Collect and display all Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker pop! Vinyl’s!
  • Funko Pop! Is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
