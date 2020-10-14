Take $30 off WORX Pegasus Folding Work Table bundle: $90 (Open-box, Reg $120)

The official WORX eBay is offering its Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse in open-box condition plus a 2-piece Clamp Dog Set for $89.99 shipped. Note: The discount will reflect in your cart. Normally, you’d pay $106 for the work table and an additional $13 for the clamp dog set. If you’re just starting out taking on DIY projects, then you might not have a solid work surface to complete them on. This folding work table can also function as a sawhorse, which gives it a dual-function design. Something else that’s nice is it has what’s called ‘dog holes’ on it. These allow you to hold work pieces down to the table with ease. While the sawhorse is open-box, it’s in like-new condition and ships with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

WORX Pegasus Folding Work Table features:

Holds up to 300 lbs. as a work table, supports 1,000 lbs. as a sawhorse. And it’s easy to transition between the two

Two quick clamps are integrated and stay attached even when you fold the table into a sawhorse. Because they’re designed specifically for the Pegasus, they’ll be stronger and last longer

It’s only 25 lbs., and its foldable design makes it easy to move and store

Create a whole work counter when you link 3 or more Pegasus’ together. Whether your worksite or workshop is spacious or tight, this building solution expands or contracts to fit your needs

