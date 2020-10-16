LG’s 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor sees $400 discount to $599, more from $140

BuyDig currently offers the LG 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor (32UD99W) for $599 shipped when code TGJ210 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $999 going rate at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a frameless design, this 4K monitor from LG delivers a 32-inch panel with HDR 10 support alongside 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and an adjustable stand. FreeSync integration makes it a notable option for gaming as well, and its USB-C input is also joined by DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from $140.
Also on sale today, Woot is offering a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors starting at $139.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Everything in this sale is well-reviewed and comes backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty. Our top picks include:
- 32-inch 4K Curved: $350 (Orig. $450)
- 32-inch 1080p Curved: $180 (Orig. $300)
- 27-inch Gaming: $280 (Orig. $380)
- and even more…
For more ways to give your workstation an upgrade, be sure to check out all of the Twelve South deals that went live earlier today. We’re also still tracking a 40% discount on Monoprice’s 35-inch UltraWide Monitor, which is now down to a new all-time low at $300. Not to mention, this aluminum laptop stand that’s on sale for $25 and has room for two laptops.
LG 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor features:
Experience stunning 4K visuals with the 32UD99-W 32″ 16:9 HDR10 FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG. Aside from its 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, the 32UD99-W features HDR10 support for enhanced brightness, with a peak value of 550 cd/m², a typical value 350 cd/m², and a wide color gamut with high accuracy.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!