LG’s 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor sees $400 discount to $599, more from $140

BuyDig currently offers the LG 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor (32UD99W) for $599 shipped when code TGJ210 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $999 going rate at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a frameless design, this 4K monitor from LG delivers a 32-inch panel with HDR 10 support alongside 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and an adjustable stand. FreeSync integration makes it a notable option for gaming as well, and its USB-C input is also joined by DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from $140.

Also on sale today, Woot is offering a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors starting at $139.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Everything in this sale is well-reviewed and comes backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty. Our top picks include:

For more ways to give your workstation an upgrade, be sure to check out all of the Twelve South deals that went live earlier today. We’re also still tracking a 40% discount on Monoprice’s 35-inch UltraWide Monitor, which is now down to a new all-time low at $300. Not to mention, this aluminum laptop stand that’s on sale for $25 and has room for two laptops.

LG 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor features:

Experience stunning 4K visuals with the 32UD99-W 32″ 16:9 HDR10 FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG. Aside from its 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, the 32UD99-W features HDR10 support for enhanced brightness, with a peak value of 550 cd/m², a typical value 350 cd/m², and a wide color gamut with high accuracy.

