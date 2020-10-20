ORICO 4-bay SATA to USB dock supports drive cloning, 40TB of storage at $56

ORICO Technology Co.,Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-bay SATA to USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station for $56.03 shipped with the code TLOMVK2K at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of around $94, today’s deal saves you around 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With four 3.5-inch bays here, you can either enjoy up to 40TB of total storage, or you can duplicate drives via the clone feature. This is fantastic for those who work on computers for a living, or just want a ton of storage right at their fingertips. Plus, it’ll work with 3.5-inch HDDs as well as 2.5-inch HHD/SSDs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just need to convert a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD to USB? Well, ORICO has a handy dock that’s quite budget-focused. With a transparent design, this dock offers a unique aesthetic that’s both techy and minimal. It supports 2.5-inch SSDs or HDDs, offering a USB 3.0 interface to hook into your computer. At just $7 Prime shipped, it’s perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Further give your desk an upgrade with a brand-new Logitech peripheral. We’re tracking a near-20% discount across a wide range of mice and keyboards from the company, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage to find out how you can save.

ORICO 4-bay HDD Dock features:

External 4 Bay SATA hard drive docking station support up to 4x 10TB hard drives, Support 2.5 inch / 3.5 inch SATA I II III HDD SSD hard drives simultaneously with 4 bay docking station

USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Enclosure With the USB3.0 superspeed interface, the transfer speed reaches a maximum of 5Gbps and backwards, it is compatible with USB2.0 and USB1.1

Support hard disk cloner and duplicator with LED indicator, from A drive high speed to B drive clone copies, source HDD to target HDD without connect to computer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!