Craft music anywhere with Sphero’s app-enabled Specdrums: $51 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Sphero Specdrums App-Enabled Musical Rings for $51 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This Sphero creation takes music to new heights by allowing you to use nearly any surface to craft a tune. There’s also an included Play Pad that makes it even easier “to create sounds, loops, and beats.” It pairs with a smartphone over Bluetooth, paving the way for you to control its accelerometer, light sensor, LEDs, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. For even more information, be sure to swing by our announcement coverage.

If you’d rather spend your time coding, a fun alternative worth considering is Sphero’s Mini Soccer Programmable Robot Ball at $45. It’s powered by JavaScript and Swift, two programming languages many would agree are worth learning. This unit is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled using code. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

Speaking of instruments with a modern spin, have you seen LUMI Keys? This long-awaiting project hit Kickstarter last year and is finally more widely available to the public. It aims to gamify piano lessons using an iPhone or iPad, making it a fun way to teach yourself how to play an instrument. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Sphero Specdrums Musical Rings features:

Discover music creation without spending money on expensive, singular instruments with Sphero Specdrums. Tap any surface, or the included play pad, to create sounds, loops, and beats. This app-enabled music toy is scalable for all skills levels, from curious-minded kids to seasoned musicians.

