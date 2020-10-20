Craft music anywhere with Sphero’s app-enabled Specdrums: $51 (All-time low)

- Oct. 20th 2020 12:32 pm ET

$51
0

Amazon is offering the Sphero Specdrums App-Enabled Musical Rings for $51 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This Sphero creation takes music to new heights by allowing you to use nearly any surface to craft a tune. There’s also an included Play Pad that makes it even easier “to create sounds, loops, and beats.” It pairs with a smartphone over Bluetooth, paving the way for you to control its accelerometer, light sensor, LEDs, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. For even more information, be sure to swing by our announcement coverage

If you’d rather spend your time coding, a fun alternative worth considering is Sphero’s Mini Soccer Programmable Robot Ball at $45. It’s powered by JavaScript and Swift, two programming languages many would agree are worth learning. This unit is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled using code. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

Speaking of instruments with a modern spin, have you seen LUMI Keys? This long-awaiting project hit Kickstarter last year and is finally more widely available to the public. It aims to gamify piano lessons using an iPhone or iPad, making it a fun way to teach yourself how to play an instrument. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Sphero Specdrums Musical Rings features:

Discover music creation without spending money on expensive, singular instruments with Sphero Specdrums. Tap any surface, or the included play pad, to create sounds, loops, and beats. This app-enabled music toy is scalable for all skills levels, from curious-minded kids to seasoned musicians.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$51
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Sphero

About the Author