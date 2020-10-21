Add a Force FX Lightsaber to your collection: Dooku, Vader, more from $169

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Black Series Force FX Lightsabers headlined by the Count Dooku version at $171.42 shipped. Down from its $215 going rate direct from Hasbro, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks a new Amazon low. Bringing an authentic recreation of Count Dooku’s lightsaber to your collection, this Black Series prop features a metal hilt, light-up blade, and built-in sound effects. Perfect for adding to your own Star Wars collection as it is as a gift for the fan on your list, this is a great display piece that includes a clear stand to easily put on display. Over 225 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more from $169.

Other Force FX lightsabers:

If you’re more of a LEGO fan, we’re currently tracking a series of Star Wars kits and more from $8 that are headlined by the AT-ST Raider from the Mandalorian. And speaking of the Disney+ series, you’ll want to make sure you lock-in your pre-order of the upcoming Baby Yoda kit before the new season premieres.

Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber features:

In the Star Wars saga, Count Dooku’s red-bladed Lightsaber was an elegant weapon befitting a refined man. Its gracefully curved hilt let Dooku slash and lunge with great precision. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Lightsaber, featuring LED technology, classic Lightsaber sound effects, and a real metal hilt, fans can imagine exciting Star Wars action and adventure!

