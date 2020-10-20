LEGO’s AT-ST Raider prepares you for Mandalorian season 2 at $40, more from $8

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Mandalorian Star Wars AT-ST Raider kit for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, like you’ll find at LEGO direct right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by a penny, and matches the all-time low. With the second season of The Mandalorian just over a week or so away, this 540-piece creation is a perfect way to take your rewatch of the first episodes up a notch. This set assembles a 9-inch tall version of AT-ST Raider from the series alongside a minifigure of Mando himself alongside Cara Dune and two Klatooinian Raiders. In our hands-on review, we said it was “a steal for anyone looking to bring a piece of The Mandalorian to their brick-built collection.” Head below for more deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Earlier today, we got a first look at two upcoming Minecraft kits due out later this year. But if you’re more of a Marvel fan, then be sure to check out this limited edition Miles Morales Spider-Man minifigure and get the scoop on how to win it for yourself. You’ll also want to make sure to get your pre-order locked in on LEGO’s new The Child kit, as well.

LEGO Mandalorian AT-ST Raider features:

Excite any LEGO builder or fan with this 75254 Star Wars Mandalorian AT-ST Raider Walker collectible model. This brick-built Star Wars building toy features the same cannibalized look of the walker from the hit Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, including jointed posable legs, a turning turret that opens up to reveal a detailed interior with space to sit a minifigure, plus 2 firing shooters.

