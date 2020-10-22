Mere weeks after Plugable debuted a new Thunderbolt 3 dock, the company is back at it again with two more products. The unveiled Plugable Dual 4K Hubs set themselves apart by integrating both a USB-C cable and Type A adapter. Both docking stations are nearly identical, being differentiated only by the inclusion or lack of a gigabit Ethernet port. Dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs adorn both models. Continue reading to learn more.

Built-in USB-C cable adorns Plugable Dual 4K Hubs

PC users in need of a way to easily attach two displays now have a couple more options to consider following the release of Plugable’s new docking stations. Both units a very similar, with a gigabit Ethernet input being the only real differentiator.

Commonalities shared between the new Plugable Dual 4K Hubs include two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The company touts that both its built-in USB-C cables and Type A adapters are “designed to reduce connector confusion and maximize compatibility.” To some, all USB-C cables may appear the same, but in reality, there are loads of different specifications that make finding a proper cable or hub difficult, especially for PC users.

Plugable’s decision to include both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs aims to make connectivity a breeze, with a couple of standards to choose from. No matter which hub a buyer chooses, they’re powerful enough to run two 4K displays at 60Hz.

Pricing and availability

Given the fact that an Ethernet port is the only real differentiator between both Plugable Dual 4K Hubs, it’s good to see pricing is largely the same. Prices for Plugable 6590U and 6590UE are set at $89 and $99, respectively. To celebrate the launch, both hubs feature an on-page $10 off coupon at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I find it very odd that both new Plugable Dual 4K Hubs solely support PCs. This significantly reduces the number of potential buyers as macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS users are left by the wayside. At first, you may think it is because Plugable only has the know-how to support Windows, but this is far from the case as the company sells several hubs that support additional platforms.

At any rate, both solutions do seem to be a great add-on for PC users. I personally love when cables are built into battery packs and hubs as it frees up space in my bag. Before USB-C, integrating a cable would in many cases limit longterm functionality of a device, but given its wide level of adoption, I’d love to see more devices integrate high-quality cables.

