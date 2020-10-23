Classic Coca-Cola Portable Mini Fridge now $25 at Walmart (Reg. $34+)

-
Home GoodsWalmartCoca-Cola
Get this deal Reg. $34+ $25

Walmart is now offering the Classic Coca-Cola 4-Liter Portable Mini Fridge Cooler for $25 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $34 at Walmart and currently starting at just under $32 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Perfect for Coca-Cola collectors, road trips, or the man cave, this mini fridge cooler features classic Coca-Cola iconography and a 6-can capacity. It has a removable shelf and a self-locking door as well as included 12-Volt DC and 110-Volt AC plugs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

But let’s face it, unless this is for a Coca-Cola collection or just for display purposes, something like the 9-quart Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler is far more practical. Not only is it about half the price, but it’s quite a bit larger with enough space for 9-cans and with a 4+ star rating from thousands. just be sure to take a quick look at this deal on Stanley’s 7-quart Leakproof Outdoor Cooler while you’re at it. 

However, if it is for a Coca-Cola collection, you’ll definitely want to check out CASETiFY’s new Coca-Cola themed lineup of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more

More Classic Coca Cola 4-Liter Portable Mini Fridge:

  • UNIQUE AND STYLISH : Personal mini fridge with rounded retro refrigerator silhouette featuring official Coca-Cola logo and classic glass bottle graphic.
  • ECO-FRIENDLY COOLING AND WARMING : CFC-free thermoelectric technology effectively keeps items cool to 32°F (18°C) below room temperature or change to hot mode to keep items warm up to 135°F (57°C).
  • COMPACT AND CONVENIENT : 4 L capacity with removable shelf holds six standard 12 oz/355 mL cans and fits easily on a desk or shelf.
  • LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE : 12V DC/110V AC capable for use at home, dorm, or office or on the go in your truck, boat, trailer, or RV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Coca-Cola

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

AstroAI Mini Fridges starting from $32 shipped at Amazon today (up to 30% off)

$32+ Learn More
40% off

This highly-rated portable car vacuum bundle is up to 40% off at just over $21

$21 Learn More
Reg. $13+

Honeywell’s mini Turbo Fan hits Amazon low at under $8.50 (Reg. $13+)

$8.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Get 16 Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $25, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro mini console with 20 games now down to $100

$100 Learn More

Monopoly Speed Board Game hits Amazon low at $10 (50% off) + much more from $7

$7+ Learn More

Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16

$16+ Learn More
Reg. $100+

Stay toasty with Amazon’s Eco-Smart Wood Space Heater at $70 (Reg. $100+)

$70 Learn More