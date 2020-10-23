Classic Coca-Cola Portable Mini Fridge now $25 at Walmart (Reg. $34+)

Walmart is now offering the Classic Coca-Cola 4-Liter Portable Mini Fridge Cooler for $25 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $34 at Walmart and currently starting at just under $32 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Perfect for Coca-Cola collectors, road trips, or the man cave, this mini fridge cooler features classic Coca-Cola iconography and a 6-can capacity. It has a removable shelf and a self-locking door as well as included 12-Volt DC and 110-Volt AC plugs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

But let’s face it, unless this is for a Coca-Cola collection or just for display purposes, something like the 9-quart Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler is far more practical. Not only is it about half the price, but it’s quite a bit larger with enough space for 9-cans and with a 4+ star rating from thousands. just be sure to take a quick look at this deal on Stanley’s 7-quart Leakproof Outdoor Cooler while you’re at it.

However, if it is for a Coca-Cola collection, you’ll definitely want to check out CASETiFY’s new Coca-Cola themed lineup of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more.

More Classic Coca Cola 4-Liter Portable Mini Fridge:

UNIQUE AND STYLISH : Personal mini fridge with rounded retro refrigerator silhouette featuring official Coca-Cola logo and classic glass bottle graphic.

ECO-FRIENDLY COOLING AND WARMING : CFC-free thermoelectric technology effectively keeps items cool to 32°F (18°C) below room temperature or change to hot mode to keep items warm up to 135°F (57°C).

COMPACT AND CONVENIENT : 4 L capacity with removable shelf holds six standard 12 oz/355 mL cans and fits easily on a desk or shelf.

LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE : 12V DC/110V AC capable for use at home, dorm, or office or on the go in your truck, boat, trailer, or RV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!