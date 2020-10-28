Upgrade your kitchen appliances with this up to 57% off Calphalon Gold Box from $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 57% off a selection of Calphalon kitchen appliances starting at $40. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. One highlight is the Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven at $149.49. Down from the usual $220 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, matches the second-best offer to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since January. With enough room for a 12-inch pizza, this countertop toaster oven includes 11 preset cooking functions that’ll handle everything from baking and broiling to tasting, defrosting, dehydrating, and more. Over 560 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Calphalon deals:

From Contigo water bottles to ILIFE robotic vacuums, you’ll find plenty of notable price cuts this morning over in our home goods guide. But that’s not all, as we’re tracking some deals on Philips Electric Toothbrushes from $60 as well as everything in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale.

Calphalon Quartz Toaster Oven features:

The Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven is designed with an innovative quartz heating element to deliver 40% more even heat for even cooking and crispy consistency. It preheats in seconds, saving you time and reducing range oven usage. The built-in presets feature all major cooking methods, including a dehydrator mode. It’s large enough to fit a 12″ pizza, and precise enough to roast a chicken with delectable results.

