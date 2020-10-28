Upgrade your kitchen appliances with this up to 57% off Calphalon Gold Box from $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 57% off a selection of Calphalon kitchen appliances starting at $40. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. One highlight is the Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven at $149.49. Down from the usual $220 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, matches the second-best offer to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since January. With enough room for a 12-inch pizza, this countertop toaster oven includes 11 preset cooking functions that’ll handle everything from baking and broiling to tasting, defrosting, dehydrating, and more. Over 560 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

The Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven is designed with an innovative quartz heating element to deliver 40% more even heat for even cooking and crispy consistency. It preheats in seconds, saving you time and reducing range oven usage. The built-in presets feature all major cooking methods, including a dehydrator mode. It’s large enough to fit a 12″ pizza, and precise enough to roast a chicken with delectable results.