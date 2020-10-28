Contigo water bottles and travel mugs 41% off at Amazon, deals from $9

-
Get this deal 41% off $9+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off Contigo water bottles and tumblers. You can score the 16-ounce Contigo TWISTSEAL Glaze Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Deals on this stainless steel and ceramic model don’t come around very often. Featuring Contigo’s Thermalock technology, it can keep beverages hot for up to 7-hours and cold for 18. Compatible with most cup holders and single-serve brewers, the lid “completely opens” for easy cleaning and can be thrown on the top-rack of your dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars from over 870 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you’re not impressed with the model above, save even more with today’s Gold Box deal on the 20-ounce Contigo SNAPSEAL Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug at $8.87. Down from the usual $15, you’re trading out the sleek stainless steel and black colorway for Contigo’s Serenity Blue here, in a larger overall tumbler with even better reviews from over 4,700 Amazon customers. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here for additional deals starting from just over $10 Prime shipped

Speaking of your EDC or getting out for some exercise, we still have a collection of AmazonBasics, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags on sale and you’ll want to take a look at this price drop on Coleman’s 42-can Marine Cooler as well. 

More on the Contigo TWISTSEAL Travel Mug:

  • Traditional ceramic material on the inside protects flavor
  • Leak-proof lid when closed for on-the-go convenience
  • Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation
  • CleanGuard lid shields spout from dirt and germs
  • Easy-clean lid completely opens for an extra-squeaky clean with no separate parts to take apart or misplace
  • Fits most cup holders and under most single-serve brewers

Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
