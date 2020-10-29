Apple’s new iPad Air is on sale, get the latest 10.9-inch for $40 off

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. That’s a $40 savings off the regular going price and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and other retailers. Note: currently backordered a few days. Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

Thankfully, Apple is finally making the transition to USB-C on more devices. That includes the new iPad Air. Make the most of your savings today and pick up an extra 6-foot USB-C cable so you always have an extra one around the house. You’ll be able to enjoy faster power-ups here along with compatibility with more wall chargers than ever before.

In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday news is starting to roll in. We now have seen two of this year’s biggest ads leak already, including Costco and Best Buy. Catch up on everything here.

iPad Air features:

  • Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

