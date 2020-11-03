Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 in physical form, this bundle fetches $100 on PSN and is the perfect way to catch up on the entire series in one fell swoop. It includes 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences in one package all the way up to the latest entry in the series, Kingdom Hearts III (currently on sale for just under $15 on its own). But be sure to head below for additional deals on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Metal Gear Solid V, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

