Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 in physical form, this bundle fetches $100 on PSN and is the perfect way to catch up on the entire series in one fell swoop. It includes 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences in one package all the way up to the latest entry in the series, Kingdom Hearts III (currently on sale for just under $15 on its own). But be sure to head below for additional deals on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Metal Gear Solid V, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Halloween Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $5 (Reg. $15)
- Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition $18.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Severed Switch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Guacamelee! 2 Switch $7 (Reg. $20)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Switch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale up to 70% off
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 75% off
- Trials of Mana for $25 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night$17 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- The Escapists 2 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Worms WMD $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- My Time at Portia $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Escapists: Complete $3 (Reg. $15)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
