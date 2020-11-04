Score a rare cert. refurb discount on Sonos One with AirPlay 2 at $159 (Orig. $199)

-
Smart HomeSonos
Get this deal Orig. $199 $159

Sonos is currently offering its certified refurbished first-generation One Smart Speaker for $159 shipped in black or white. Down from the original $199 going rate and what you’d pay for the Gen 2 model right now, today’s offer is 20% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this is worth a look. Delivering AirPlay 2 capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, Sonos One is a great way to grow a multi-room audio setup or add some surround sound to the home theater. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and comes backed by a full 1-year Sonos warranty. Head below for more.

If you plan on grabbing the Sonos One to bring into your home theater, using some of the leftover savings on this well-reviewed floor stand is a great suggestion. Comprised of a study metal, this stand also features rubber feet to reduce vibrations as well as a design tailored to hold the Sonos speaker with integrated cable management.

You can also score various Bose AirPlay 2 offerings and more in this Bose pre-Black Friday outlet sale from $60. But don’t forget that nearly all of Amazon’s Echo speakers are seeing deep discounts right now in an Alexa birthday celebration sale starting at $10. You’ll also find plenty of other deals on gear for your setup in our smart home guide.

Sonos One Smart Speaker features:

Enjoy accurate acoustics with this Sonos One (Gen 1) speaker. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network to stream digital music, and has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice control of your music and other apps. Sonos One’s compact and versatile design make it great for rooms where space is at a premium.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Sonos

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More
Buy one get one 50% off

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

Save $533 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Dragon’s Trap, LVL, more

FREE+ Learn More
$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,099 Learn More