Score a rare cert. refurb discount on Sonos One with AirPlay 2 at $159 (Orig. $199)

Sonos is currently offering its certified refurbished first-generation One Smart Speaker for $159 shipped in black or white. Down from the original $199 going rate and what you’d pay for the Gen 2 model right now, today’s offer is 20% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this is worth a look. Delivering AirPlay 2 capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, Sonos One is a great way to grow a multi-room audio setup or add some surround sound to the home theater. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and comes backed by a full 1-year Sonos warranty. Head below for more.

If you plan on grabbing the Sonos One to bring into your home theater, using some of the leftover savings on this well-reviewed floor stand is a great suggestion. Comprised of a study metal, this stand also features rubber feet to reduce vibrations as well as a design tailored to hold the Sonos speaker with integrated cable management.

You can also score various Bose AirPlay 2 offerings and more in this Bose pre-Black Friday outlet sale from $60. But don’t forget that nearly all of Amazon’s Echo speakers are seeing deep discounts right now in an Alexa birthday celebration sale starting at $10. You’ll also find plenty of other deals on gear for your setup in our smart home guide.

Sonos One Smart Speaker features:

Enjoy accurate acoustics with this Sonos One (Gen 1) speaker. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network to stream digital music, and has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice control of your music and other apps. Sonos One’s compact and versatile design make it great for rooms where space is at a premium.

