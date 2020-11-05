Refuel your Apple kit with mophie wireless charging pads from $49 (Up to 42% off)

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $68.99 shipped. Originally retailing for $140, it has been trending in the $120 range more recently with today’s offer saving you 42% and marking the second-best price to date. Streamline the nightstand and give your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch a dedicated home on this 3-in-1 charging station. It features an integrated Watch charger alongside a 7.5W Qi pad for your handset and a 5W divot to place your earbuds in. Over 810 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $49.25. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer saves you nearly 38%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. With 10W of total power shared between the two Qi pads, this charger can refuel three devices in total with a 2.4A USB port on the back. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 480 customers.

For more gear to outfit your iPhone or Android handset with, be sure to check out our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning. Then hit up the latest Anker sale at Amazon for additional price cuts on smartphone essentials from $10.

mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Case Pad helps keep all your everyday-carry Apple accessories charged. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location.

