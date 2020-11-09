Home Depot has RIDGID’s 5.0-Peak HP Wet/Dry Shop Vac at $60 (Reg. $99)

As part of its early Black Friday savings, Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 16 Gallon 5.0-Peak HP Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $59.88 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is 40% in savings and the lowest we can find. The 5.0-peak HP motor is ideal for heavy-duty pickups while the blowing port is great for leaves and other yard cleaning tasks. Alongside the lifetime warranty from RIGID, this one ships with accessory storage for the included pair of extension wands, utility nozzle, and the 7-foot hose, while 4-way caster wheels keep things mobile. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Home Depot customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re not looking for permanent workshop vac, something like Armor All’s 2.5 Gallon Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum might do the trick at under $45 shipped. It’s not quite as powerful, but will be even easier to lug out to the car in the driveway and carries stellar ratings from over 11,400 Amazon customers.

Home Depot announced a wealth of early holiday sales in this year’s Black Friday ad, many of which are already live. Those include snow blowers from $55, up to 40% off Husky storage and tools, and this wide-ranging RYOBI tool sale at up to 35% off. Hit up our home goods guide for even more tool deals.

More on the RIGID 5.0-Peak HP Wet/Dry Shop Vac:

The RIDGID 16 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum features a 5.0-peak HP motor that provides powerful suction for heavy-duty cleanups. The blowing port is ideal for blowing leaves from walkways and decks, and the polypropylene drum resists dents, rust and corrosion. The vacuum has an accessory storage space at the top of each caster for quick access to attachments and includes a built-in drain for easy emptying of liquids.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!