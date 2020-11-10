It’s Tuesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple is celebrating today’s Mac keynote event with a batch of discounted films via iTunes, but for now it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best app and game price drops on the App Stores. We have some puzzlers, deep sea battles, art suites, real-time strategy, and more. Highlights include titles like Earth Atlantis, AirDisk Pro, Pedometer Plus, Sliding Puzzle, and Little Stars for Little Wars 2, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: SEC Baseball: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pedometer Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Portscan 98: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Stars for Little Wars 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Prime Sleep Recorder Pro: $8 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: AppGraphics – App Icon: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: Chill & Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iRedstone: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Video LUT: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Baby Led Kitchen: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kemono Mahjong: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Earth Atlantis:

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter! “The Great Climate Shift” struck at end of the 21st century. Ninety six percent of the earth’s surface is underwater. Human civilization has fallen. Machines have adopted the shape and form of marine animals. The ocean is full of creature-machine hybrid monsters.

