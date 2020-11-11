With Black Friday usually stealing much of the spotlight here in the United States, the rest of the world is ready to celebrate Singles Day. And now that the year’s biggest shopping event has rolled around, we’re rounding up all of the best price cuts from retailers like AliExpress, Banggood, and more. Head below for the best Singles Day deals for 2020, including OnePlus smartphones, Xiaomi fitness trackers, and much more.

What is Singles Day?

Even though Singles Day isn’t exactly the most well-known shopping event here in America, it still manages to tower over the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales combined. For a more in-depth primer on all things Singles Day, be sure to check out our coverage from last year, where we cover some tips and tricks on shopping the year’s biggest sale.

Best best Singles Day deals at AliExpress

AliExpress may very well be the most well-known retailer for shoppers here in the United States. Across the board, you’re looking at up to 80% off nearly everything the retailer has to offer. Alongside just offering shipping to America, it also has no-cost delivery on nearly everything in the sale. And on top of delivering cash discounts on nearly every product category from tech to home goods, first-time shoppers are able to lock in extra savings with coupons taking $2 off or more.

Our top pick amongst all of the savings falls to the Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector at $506. New customers will be able to drop it to $496 with the on-page coupons. Normally selling for $580 at Amazon, we rarely see this one go on sale, with today’s price cut marking one of the best discounts of 2020. This portable projector can display an up to 100-inch image in 720p, has a built-in 2.5-hour battery, and Android TV features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 426 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable deals at AliExpress:

Best Singles Day deals from Banggood

Banggood is another popular retailer for taking advantage of the main Singles Day festivities. Unlike AliExpress, you’ll only find free delivery on select orders with shipping varying per product category otherwise. While some of its best deals can be found in the retailer’s Snap Up Center, there are plenty of other savings to be had for Singles Day.

New customers will be able to take advantage of up to $20 in extra savings thanks to various coupons and promotions on top of the cash discounts, as well.

One of the best deals from Bandgood for Singles Day is on the OnePlus 8T 128GB Smartphone for $549. New shoppers will be able to drop the price to $529. Usually selling for $749, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen on the latest smartphone from the brand. OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity, a 48 MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of onboard storage. This model will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Here are some of our top picks:

All of the other best deals today

Plenty of retailers here in the US have their own Singles Day sales. So be sure to check it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best price cuts today. Right now, we’re already tracking a particularly notable up to 50% off sale over at Nike on a selection of sneakers, apparel, and more. But as the day goes on, we’re expecting other retailers to get in on the action, as well.

Black Friday on the horizon

Alongside all of the discounts noted above, Singles Day also gives us a look into what to expect from the Black Friday deals that are on the way at the end of the month. But for a closer look at everything we know so far, our guide right here is packed with all of the latest ads from popular retailers and more.

