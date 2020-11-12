ComiXology is celebrating the launch of Spider-Man Miles Morales on the PS5 by kicking off a sale of its own on Marvel graphic novels starring the web-slinging crimefighter from $1. One highlight and a great place to get started is with Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man Collection Vol. 1 at $7.99. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 60% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy. This 358-page graphic novel picks up with a familiar plot to Into the Spider-Verse, but swings Miles into a more conventional origin story that every Marvel fan should be aware of. Head below for more Miles Morales comics and everything else on sale today at Comixology.

Be sure to shop the rest of the Miles Morales graphic novel deals today at ComiXology for plenty of other ways to expand your digital library. With prices starting at $1, you’ll be able to get a fill of not just Spider-Man, but also Carnage and other Marvel mainstays. Shop everything right here.

Dragon Ball fans are also in luck today, as Comixology is discounting a selection of manga volumes from the iconic series to $4.99 each. Typically fetching $7, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen this year. Whether you’re looking to see what all the hype around Dragon Ball is or want to reread one of the classics, today’s sale is worth a look.

As for the magazine deals, a series of early Black Friday price cuts are taking 30% off titles like Discover, Cook’s Illustrated, Runner’s World, Cosmopolitan, and many more. With prices starting at $5, now is a great time to renew an existing subscription or dive in for the first time.

Miles Morales Ultimate Spider-Man synopsis:

Miles Morales takes up the mantle of Spider-Man! Before Peter Parker died, young Miles was poised to start the next chapter in his life in a new school. Then, a spider’s bite granted the teenager incredible arachnid-like powers. Now, Miles has been thrust into a world he doesn’t understand, with only gut instinct and a little thing called responsibility as his guides. Can he live up to Peter’s legacy as Spider-Man? As Miles grapples with his new life, Miles’ Uncle Aaron — A.K.A. the Prowler — learns his secret! He’s got plans for his nephew, but little does he know that the Scorpion is on his tail!

