RAYROW USB-C dock has M.2 SSD, 87W power, three display outputs, more: $86 (Reg. $120)

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C Triple 4K 87W Docking Station for $85.99 shipped with the code ZIKCTMQW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $120, today’s deal saves you $34 and beats our last mention by $2 for a new all-time low. You’ll find that this dock offers more than the standard USB-C hub when it comes to capabilities and I/O. It has support for three 4K displays, multiple USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, additional USB-C, and even an M.2 SATA SSD slot up top. All of that plus up to 87W of USB-C Power Delivery is sent over a single cable to your iPad, MacBook, or another USB-C-enabled device. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Ditch the triple monitor, Ethernet, and 87W charging capabilities of today’s lead deal to save big. VAVA’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub offers a multitude of functions for just $20 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With 4K HDMI, USB-A 3.0, SD, and more available here, you’ll find this portable dock quite useful if you have a device that only boasts USB-C for I/O.

Since we mentioned USB-C devices, did you see that Apple’s latest Mac mini and MacBooks are on sale? Well, they were just announced yesterday, and we’ve already lined up an exclusive discount for you with up to $100 off. Prices start as low as $663, so be sure to check out our coverage of the sale to see if there’s a model you’re interested in available.

RAYROW USB-C Dock features:

Unique designed with an SSD Enclosure on the top, the Industry-leading usb c docking station can easily connect a M.2 SATA3.0 NGFF SSD to a PC, laptop, game consoles, router etc. for data transfer and expanding storage.

Plug-and-play, the mini body laptop docking station is totally Driver-Free but has universal features: SSD Enclosure, Dual 4k HDMI, DP, 1000Mbps Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio/Mic, 4 high-speed USB 3.0, USB-C 3.0, USB-C to Host, USB-C PD3.0 for laptop charging, 36W DC Power input, portable reliable and powerful.

Support Resolution up to 4K/60HZ, Single HDMI 2/DP display for MacOS & Win;[2] Up to 4K/30HZ, Two HDMI /DP display for MacOS & Win; [3] Up to 4K/30HZ, Three HDMI /DP display for MacOS; [4] Up to 1080P, Three HDMI /DP display for Windows;

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!