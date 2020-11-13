We are now ready to collect all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. Some of yesterday’s best price drops are still live down below but you’ll also find a batch of fresh new deals as well. Those include apps like Folder Lock Pro, BabyBook Journal, Assassin Lord, Buff Knight Advanced, some freebie icons, and more. Head down below the fold to browse through all of today’s most notable Android price drops.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Deals on OnePlus 7 and 8, Motorola’s folding razr 5G Smartphone, and the Moto G Stylus are still live as well as the Google 10W Pixel Stand to rest them on. But today’s Android hardware offers are highlighted by Samsung’s Galaxy Note20/Ultra at new all-time lows with deals starting from $700. We also spotted Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Display 7 this morning down at $60, which is matching the lowest we have tracked. On the accessory side of things, the latest Tile trackers are starting from $24 for today only and you’ll find even more accessories in this morning’s roundup.

Early Black Friday game deals: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Folder Lock Pro:

The improved version of Folder Lock is an Android application that works to satisfy the needs of the security conscious users. Folder Lock provides much-needed features like password protection of photos and videos, secured wallets, data recovery, decoy mode, stealth mode, hack attempt monitoring and more! Folder Lock® lets you password-protect your personal files, photos, videos, documents, contacts, wallet cards, notes and audio recordings in Android Phones. The app comes with a clean and pleasant interface. You can also transfer files from Gallery, PC/Mac, Camera and Internet browser.

