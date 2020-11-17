Park your MacBook Pro on this sleek Brydge dock for $150

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBrydge
Get this deal $20 off $150

The official Brydge Amazon storefront offers its Vertical Dock for 15-inch or 13-inch MacBook Pro at $149.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a $20 discount from the regular going rate and just the second discount we’ve tracked. This model is compatible with each respective MacBook Pro as long as it’s a 2016-2019 model. Brydge diverts from other popular Thunderbolt 3 docks with a vertical design that adds a bit of flair to your setup. It’s a great option for multiple display setups, as the two Thunderbolt 3 ports will become easily accessed on the rear of the dock. Not to mention, Brydge has put a heavy focus on ventilation here, so you won’t have to hear your MacBook Pro’s fans rev up as often. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more affordable option with more I/O, consider dropping down to USB-C and going with this 12-in-1 option from VAVA. You’ll obviously miss out on the stylish design of the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here, especially if you need expanded connectivity. This model offers up additional USB-A and C ports, HDMI connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet support, and more.

For more accessories that are battlestation-ready, jump over to Dell’s early Black Friday sale where you’ll find deals on Alienware monitors, gaming PCs, accessories, and more. All of our top picks from today’s sale can be found on this page.

Brydge Vertical Dock features:

  • QUICKLY CONNECT PERIPHERALS: Form-fitting for a seamless integration and instant connection with all of your devices, including dual external displays. For the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019-2016). This will not work with MacBooks without touch bars. MacBook not included.
  • DIGITAL WORKSPACE: Configure for desktop, home media, or conference room setup. The Vertical Dock works with any connections that work with your MacBook Pro making it at home in any environment. A true vertical Laptop stand.
  • PRECISION ALIGNMENT: One-handed docking and undocking that’s easy and consistent. A moving, suspended liner automatically aligns the connections to your MacBook during docking and assists in undocking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Brydge

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $60

Dock your MacBook in Twelve South’s aluminum BookArc at $43.50 (Save 27%)

$43.50 Learn More

Grovemade launches gorgeous new Wood MacBook Dock with introductory pricing

Learn More
$249 off

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

$1,050 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

From $73 Learn More
Up to 30%

Rad Power Bikes starts Black Friday early with big savings on e-bikes today

Shop now! Learn More
20% off

Fujifilm’s instant photo printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off)

$80 Learn More
Save 30%

Adopt Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 (Save $120, All-time low)

$280 Learn More