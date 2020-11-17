Park your MacBook Pro on this sleek Brydge dock for $150

The official Brydge Amazon storefront offers its Vertical Dock for 15-inch or 13-inch MacBook Pro at $149.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a $20 discount from the regular going rate and just the second discount we’ve tracked. This model is compatible with each respective MacBook Pro as long as it’s a 2016-2019 model. Brydge diverts from other popular Thunderbolt 3 docks with a vertical design that adds a bit of flair to your setup. It’s a great option for multiple display setups, as the two Thunderbolt 3 ports will become easily accessed on the rear of the dock. Not to mention, Brydge has put a heavy focus on ventilation here, so you won’t have to hear your MacBook Pro’s fans rev up as often. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more affordable option with more I/O, consider dropping down to USB-C and going with this 12-in-1 option from VAVA. You’ll obviously miss out on the stylish design of the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here, especially if you need expanded connectivity. This model offers up additional USB-A and C ports, HDMI connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet support, and more.

For more accessories that are battlestation-ready, jump over to Dell’s early Black Friday sale where you’ll find deals on Alienware monitors, gaming PCs, accessories, and more. All of our top picks from today’s sale can be found on this page.

Brydge Vertical Dock features:

QUICKLY CONNECT PERIPHERALS: Form-fitting for a seamless integration and instant connection with all of your devices, including dual external displays. For the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019-2016). This will not work with MacBooks without touch bars. MacBook not included.

DIGITAL WORKSPACE: Configure for desktop, home media, or conference room setup. The Vertical Dock works with any connections that work with your MacBook Pro making it at home in any environment. A true vertical Laptop stand.

PRECISION ALIGNMENT: One-handed docking and undocking that’s easy and consistent. A moving, suspended liner automatically aligns the connections to your MacBook during docking and assists in undocking.

