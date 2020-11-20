It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals to head into the weekend. While you’re likely already inundated with the plethora of Black Friday deals going live today, we are going to take a short break to take a look at the day’s best price drops on apps from Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Codex of Victory, Mars Power Industries, DISTRAINT 2, Dungeon Warfare, Everybody’s RPG: Reborn, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer lookout all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Domver – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Simple Photo Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Merge Attack : Attack on Legion FREE (Reg. $1)
- Battery Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Super Chuckie Egg FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Everybody’s RPG: Reborn FREE (Reg. $1)
- Codex of Victory $1 (Reg. $4)
- Mars Power Industries $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) $3 (Reg. $5)
- DISTRAINT 2 $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- Dungeon Warfare $1 (Reg. $3)
- PDF Utility – PDF Tools $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $2 (Reg. $8.50)
- Kraken – Dark Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- FiLMiC Remote $3 (Reg. $10)
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends $3.50 (Reg. $7)
While Black Friday might still technically be a week out, loads of deals are already live right now. Although it’s tough to choose just one headliner for today’s Android hardware deals, you’ll definitely want to browse through our roundup of the best Black Friday Android smartphone offers live right now from $150 including Samsung Galaxy devices, Moto G models, and more. Then dig into today’s Fossil Black Friday event for WearOS watch deals at up to 40% off that now join ongoing offers on Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch and various TicWatch models.
On the Chromebook side of things, Samsung’s Galaxy edition is now $200 off alongside even more from just $150. Check out all of these Roku deals, then go score yourself a Lenovo Smart Clock from $25 and dive into our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.
Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Erimo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stone Of Souls HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- SLOC – 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Givon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Snipback – Lifehacker smart voice FREE (Reg. $3)
- Peace, Death! $1 (Reg. $2)
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 $1 (Reg. $4)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music $4 (Reg. $9)
- Pilot Brothers 2 $1 (Reg. $4)
- DRAW CHILLY $1 (Reg. $2)
- Cyberlords – Arcology $1 (Reg. $2)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- Rebel Cops $5 (Reg. $8)
More on Codex of Victory:
Human society has been divided. On one side, the natural course of human evolution has been disrupted. What started as an attempt to adapt to the harsh conditions of outer space and hostile planets, led to the creation of a weird race of transhuman cyborgs – the Augments. Driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies, the Augments have launched a full-scale attack. Now we must defend our territory and fight back, to save our Kingdoms and all of humanity as we know it!
