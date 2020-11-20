Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Codex of Victory, Mars Power, DISTRAINT 2, more

It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals to head into the weekend. While you’re likely already inundated with the plethora of Black Friday deals going live today, we are going to take a short break to take a look at the day’s best price drops on apps from Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Codex of Victory, Mars Power Industries, DISTRAINT 2, Dungeon Warfare, Everybody’s RPG: Reborn, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer lookout all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While Black Friday might still technically be a week out, loads of deals are already live right now. Although it’s tough to choose just one headliner for today’s Android hardware deals, you’ll definitely want to browse through our roundup of the best Black Friday Android smartphone offers live right now from $150 including Samsung Galaxy devices, Moto G models, and more. Then dig into today’s Fossil Black Friday event for WearOS watch deals at up to 40% off that now join ongoing offers on Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch and various TicWatch models.

On the Chromebook side of things, Samsung’s Galaxy edition is now $200 off alongside even more from just $150. Check out all of these Roku deals, then go score yourself a Lenovo Smart Clock from $25 and dive into our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. 

Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Codex of Victory:

Human society has been divided. On one side, the natural course of human evolution has been disrupted. What started as an attempt to adapt to the harsh conditions of outer space and hostile planets, led to the creation of a weird race of transhuman cyborgs – the Augments. Driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies, the Augments have launched a full-scale attack. Now we must defend our territory and fight back, to save our Kingdoms and all of humanity as we know it!

