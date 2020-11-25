DEWALT’s miter saw, lighted tool bag, rotary hammer, more up to $106 off at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few fresh DEWALT and SKIL tool discounts up to $106 off. Our favorite happens to be the DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw (DWS715) for $199 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to expand your workshop’s cutting abilities? This deal is a great way to do it. It’s even ready to tackle crown molding. This tool boasts an adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 stops. A carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, vertical clamp, and side handles come included. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools and accessories priced from $74.
More tools on sale:
- SKIL Brushless Driver/Cordless Circular Saw Kit: $176 (Reg. $230)
- DEWALT 57-Pocket Lighted Tool Bag: $74 (Reg. $95)
- DEWALT Rotary Hammer Kit: $323 (Reg. $429)
- low stock
- View all…
The deals are far from over. For starters, you can peek at the DEWALT and SKIL tool discounts from a couple days back where pricing starts at $50. Additionally, a nice SKIL tool selection from $30 popped up yesterday, and earlier today Home Depot starting slashing up to 40% off RIDGID DIY essentials.
DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw features:
- Power and durability: 15 amp, 4,000 Rpm motor
- Miter detent plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops
- Miter dentent override that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the Miter detents. Arbor size is 5/8 inches
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!