DEWALT’s miter saw, lighted tool bag, rotary hammer, more up to $106 off at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few fresh DEWALT and SKIL tool discounts up to $106 off. Our favorite happens to be the DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw (DWS715) for $199 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to expand your workshop’s cutting abilities? This deal is a great way to do it. It’s even ready to tackle crown molding. This tool boasts an adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 stops. A carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, vertical clamp, and side handles come included. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools and accessories priced from $74.

More tools on sale:

The deals are far from over. For starters, you can peek at the DEWALT and SKIL tool discounts from a couple days back where pricing starts at $50. Additionally, a nice SKIL tool selection from $30 popped up yesterday, and earlier today Home Depot starting slashing up to 40% off RIDGID DIY essentials.

DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw features:

Power and durability: 15 amp, 4,000 Rpm motor

Miter detent plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops

Miter dentent override that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the Miter detents. Arbor size is 5/8 inches

