NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem system hits $550, more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System with built-in DOCIS 3.1 Modem for $549.99 shipped. Down from the usual $600 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen and saves you $50. This mesh Wi-Fi system is the perfect way to upgrade your aging network hardware and ditch the rental modem from your ISP all in one fell swoop. This Orbi package includes the main Wi-Fi 6 router that doubles as a DOCSIS 3.1 modem alongside a satellite for 5,000-square feet of coverage and up to 4.2Gb/s performance. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other networking deals:

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing this NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System at $380, which delivers the latest connectivity, just without the built-in modem capabilities like the featured model. Then check out all of the Synology and QNAP NAS deals live from $230 right now for more ways to expand your network.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Modem featues:

Integrated cable modem and WiFi 6 satellite system provides high-performance WiFi coverage for up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices. DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports Internet plans up to 6Gbps. Compatible with major cable modem providers including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity, and more. Save up to $168/yr in equipment rental fees

